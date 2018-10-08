Free Press Journal
Oh No! Mark Ruffalo aka 'Hulk' fired from 'Avengers 4' for spoiler leak

Oct 08, 2018
Avengers: Infinity War broke many records at the world box office as many of the superheroes got vanished from the series. However, Avengers 4’s announcement made the fans curious to know which of the vanished superheroes would get revived in the upcoming venture.

But now, it seems like Captain America is going to die if we go by Chris Evans’ recent tweet. But what’s even more interesting is that on Jimmy Fallon’s show, Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo leaked spoilers about upcoming Avengers 4.

Though Mark didn’t do it intentionally but such a slip-up has made director-duo Russo brothers to fire Ruffalo as Hulk.


Watch the video:

 

Check out the tweets:

 

Well if this is true, Marvel fans would be severely outraged for losing their beloved green monster.

