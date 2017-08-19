Oh No! HD quality print of ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ leaked online

Mumbai: In another case of piracy, the HD quality print of Bareilly Ki Barfi starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao has leaked online and same is being shared on social media.

Bareilly Ki Barfi has received positive reviews from audience and critics alike. The movie is a love triangle story between the three leads – Kriti Sanon aka Bitti, Ayushmann Khurrana as Chirag Dubey and Rajkummar Rao aka Pritam Vidrohi. The film has collected Rs 2.25 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day.

This is not the first time a film has leaked online recently. Akshay Kumar film, Toilet Ek Prem Katha was leaked online before its release. Great Grand Masti, Mubarakan are other movies also to have leaked on the internet.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.