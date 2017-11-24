OFFICIAL! Ayushmann Khurrana to collaborate with Amit Sharma for the film ‘Badhaai Ho’

Ayushmann Khurrana has brought about varied topics on screen ranging from sperm donation to erectile dysfunction. Now, the actor is keen on exploring a new genre with a complete family entertainer in the form of Badhaai Ho.

Badhaai Ho will mark the second collaboration of Ayushmann Khurrana with Junglee Pictures, with whom he previously joined hands this year for his popular film Bareilly Ki Barfi which featured him opposite Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. Now, their next film together, Badhaai Ho will be directed by Amit Sharma who made his Bollywood debut with Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha starrer Tevar. As for the film, it is being said that it is a coming-off age story that deals with the impact of unexpected news and how the family tries to handle its repercussions.

Talking about the film, director Amit Sharma asserted that it involves more of situational humour and described the plotline to be relatable. He also revealed that the story is such that what seems funny for others is a matter of concern for the family.

On the other hand, Ayushmann too expressed his excitement about collaborating with Junglee Pictures again and also spoke about how he had enjoyed his previous experience of working with them. Furthermore, he also explained about his forthcoming film calling it innovative and entertaining and mentioned that it was its Indian setting with dollops of quirks that attracted him the most.

Along with writers Akshat Ghildial and Shantanu Srivastava, Amit Sharma has been reportedly working on the script for almost two and half years. The production house also announced about Badhaai Ho on social media further adding that the film is all set to roll in January 2018. However, they are yet to announce the other casting details of the same.