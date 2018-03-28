October’s new soulful song ‘Tab Bhi Tu’ will warm your heart
October makers have released a new song ‘Tab Bhi Tu’ from the movie, this is the third song from the movie which is out, other two songs ‘October theme’ and ‘Theher Ja’ gained huge amount of views on YouTube and it was marked as hit. Talking about ‘Tab Bhi Tu’ it is a soulful track which is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and it is penned down by Tanveer Ghazi. The song shows relationship of Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu, the pain which both of them are going through in love.
It is a three-minute-long song, which has beautiful voice and lyrics. Talking more about the movie ‘October’ it is directed by Shoojit Sircar. Varun plays a housekeeper at a hotel who is in love with the idea of love. The girl whom he follows into the ICU of a hospital barely acknowledges him at their workplace.
Recently Banita Sandhu said that Shoojit Sircar didn’t hold workshops for ‘October’, “Shoojit Sir wanted raw emotions, hence there were no workshops held for us. This helped us to explore ourselves and bring out our emotions in the most natural manner,” Banita said in a statement.
“I could not have asked for a better debut than ‘October’. Having worked with him in an ad before, Shoojit Sir is par excellence,” she added.