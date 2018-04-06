‘October’ star Varun Dhawan visits Delhi college for film promotion, interacts with students

Behold for Varun Dhawan’s ‘October‘ as it is soon going to hit the big screens. The film will be released on April 13. The actor recently visited Lakshmibai College in Delhi for his film’s promotion. He received a grand welcome from his fans in the college.

The actor took a selfie with the fans at the college. ‘Student of the Year’ actor looked gorgeous in a light blue shirt and denim pants. The actor interacted with the students, and asked everyone to watch the film. The promotional event saw a large crowd from college.

The film was almost entirely shot at Dwarka, in Delhi and few shots were done at Connaught Place, New Delhi, and Defence Colony, South Delhi.

Along with Varun Dhawan, the film stars Banita Sandhu and Gitanjali Rao as the lead. ‘October’ is directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi. Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under Rising Sun Films productions, the film is scheduled for release on 13 April 2018.

The film also released its background score, ‘October Theme’. The song got more than 600,000 views on YouTube. The film is a love story. The actor will be playing a role of a hotel management trainee, who is also a career-oriented person.