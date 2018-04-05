‘October’ Manwaa song: Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu will leave you teary eyed with this emotional song
After two beautiful tracks ‘Tab Bhi Tu’ and ‘Theher Ja’, the makers of Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu-starrer ‘October’ has released yet another soulful song from the film. The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan while the lyrics are penned down by Swanand Kirkire. The song is about the day-to-day life of Varun (Dan) and Banita (Shiuli). It is a highly emotional track and it will leave you teary-eyed.
Watch the soulful song here:
Meanwhile, the new song brings a new character, Shiuli’s mother played by animator and filmmaker Gitanjali Rao, who is making her acting debut with this film. The video song shows some glimpse of the mother-daughter relationship. The song ends with Varun Dhawan staring at window with teary eyes.
‘October’ is helmed by Shoojit Sircar and is said to be a love story. The film features Varun and Banita in a leading role is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 13.