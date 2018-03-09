October First Look: Varun Dhawan seems lost; what exactly is he thinking?
The makers of Varun Dhawan-starrer ‘October‘ has released the first look of the actor. In the poster, Varun gives us perfect soothing vibes. Varun lying on the green grass is lost in his thought and his eyes are doing the talking. Varun shared the first look on Twitter captioning it, “October will live with you forever.”
#OctoberFirstLook. October will live with you forever.@ShoojitSircar @ronnielahiri @writeonj @BanitaSandhu pic.twitter.com/97kKhPzEPB
— Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 9, 2018
‘October’, a Shoojit Sircar’s film, is based on a story of different shades of love. Both the actors went through drills to perform their roles with full honesty. To note, this is the first outing of Varun Dhawan and Shoojit Sircar and the marks the debut of Banita Sandhu as a lead.
Meanwhile, the trailer of the film will release on March 12 and the film will hit the theatres on April 13.