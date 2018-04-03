‘October’ Diaries: Find out what happened when Varun Dhawan was mistaken for a hotel employee by a tourist!

Varun Dhawan, who is set to bring October this April, has gone through an on-set training for his character of a Hotel Management student in the film. The makers shot the entire sequence with a hotel as a backdrop at real location of a five-star hotel in Delhi. Shoojit Sircar, who believes in honest and authentic ways of shooting, made Varun Dhawan do everything a real hotel management student goes through, from washing toilets, cleaning dishes, vacuuming, cooking, etc. the actor was required to do all these tasks to pick up the mannerisms of a hotel employee.

Since they were shooting in an actual hotel which hosted a lot of guests from other countries, they would consider Varun Dhawan as a real employee and order him things to do. The actor was asked to get food orders for the guest and even stopped to request to come for cleaning the room. Varun, being in his character completely, would even adhere to their requests. A few times during these practices, Shoojit Sircar would take his shots for the film which Varun was unaware of until he was shown how perfect the shots are.

Earlier, it was revealed that Varun Dhawan was signed for October role in a very casual meeting with director Shoojit Sircar. When he had gone to meet Shoojit at his office, the director immediately decided to cast him as Dan aka Danish Walia. Shoojit Sircar shares, “One day, in November, I was about to leave for Kolkata and he texted asking if he could come. I asked if he could come right away. He said he had just woken up and was dressed shabbily. I insisted that he come to my office the way he is. He walked in and sat in front of me. Believe me, I have lived with Dan’s character for a long time I looked at Varun’s eyes and saw a lot of innocence in them. Also, the way he was talking, I could see that he was ready to surrender, which is the only question I ask my actors.”

Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, October stars Varun Dhawan and debutante Banita Sandhu. A Rising Sun Films and Kino Works Production, Shoojit is all set to take us on a beautiful journey of love, life and relationships. It is a unique story about love that goes beyond the normal love stories. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film will release on 13th April 2018.