Ocean’s 8 trailer out: Check out the all-female gang and their heist attempt

Mumbai: The trailer of much-awaited ‘Ocean’s 8’ or ‘Ocean’s Eight’ introduced the eight female master thieves as they prepare to pull off a top-secret heist has been out on Tuesday.

Ocean’s 8 stars an all-star ensemble cast of Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson, and Helena Bonham Carter.

The trailer shows the eight women target Anne Anne Hathaway’s $150,000,000 necklace. Sandra Bullock plays the character of new heist crew anchored by Cate Blanchett. Mindy plays a jewellery expert, Rihanna a mysterious hacker type, Helena Bonharm Carter works in fashion, Sarah Paulson’s a reluctant mom and Awkwafina a street smart hustler.

A sequel to Steven Soderbergh’s “Ocean’s” trilogy, it stars Sandra Bullock as ringleader Debbie Ocean, the sister of George Clooney’s character Danny.

After getting out of jail, she recruits seven women — Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, and Helena Bonham Carter — to help her pull off a jewellery heist at the annual Met Gala in New York.

Ocean’s 8 will be released June 8, 2018.

Watch Ocean’s 8 trailer here:

(Inputs from IANS)