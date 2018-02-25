Nushrat Bharucha on her relationship status: It’s a ‘no comments’ from my side

Says Nushrat Bharucha of her relationship status as she speaks to SATISH SUNDARESAN about director Luv Ranjan, co-star Kartik Arayan and more…

This week saw the release of ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, which starred the awesome pair of Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha. The audiences have already experienced the magic of this pair in films like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’ and ‘Akaash Vani’. Besides her hour glass figure, Nushrat Bharucha is equally known for her acting prowess. Over to Nushrat…

Before the release of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, were you experiencing butterflies in your stomach?

More than butterflies, the impatient child in me just could not wait any longer to see the film. The film’s director Luv Ranjan sir did not allow us to see the monitor while we were shooting the film. That’s why was running out of patience to see the film. At least, for me… it was very difficult to wait (smiles).

Did you ever feel the want or need to have a monologue like Kartik in ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’?

If the question is do I desire such a monologue, then, my answer is yes. But if the question is, do I need it, the answer is no.

How was Luv Ranjan as a director?

He is any actor’s dream director. He is somebody completely understands his actors. He manages to extract the maximum from all his actors. All in all, he is really a director par excellence!

Is there any secret about Luv Ranjan that nobody knows?

Yes! Firstly, the only person whose belief matters to him is he himself! He believes in himself the most. Secondly, despite being known for giving hit films, his heart lies in drama. Not many now that he is also a great shaayar and has got an elephantine memory!

What’s your working equation with Kartik Aryan like?

Both, Kartik and I have evolved as actors over the years. As far as my working equation with him is concerned, it has always been a very effortless working relationship with him.

Luv Ranjan had said the film was a saas-bahu saga with a twist. Do you second that?

I do. Besides being the saas-bahu with a twist, the film also has a touch of Tom and Jerry, wherein they fight with oodles of comedy.

The music of the film was well received. The song ‘Dil Chori’, which marked the comeback of Honey Singh, was chartbuster.

The highlight of our music album was the very fact that Honey Singh made his comeback with our film. Not just one, he has composed two songs in the film. I could not have asked for anything more in my entire career than to feature in a song which has been composed by none other than THE Honey Singh himself!

Is it true that you are inspired by Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Very true. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s journey has been really very amazing. All of his onscreen characters always look very real. He is always endearing to watch.

Having done theatre, if you were to compare it with films, is acting on stage difficult or easy than acting in films?

I have only done few plays, which were far too easy performances. I don’t think that I have done a very strong performance-oriented role in theatre, because somewhere I am a bit scared of being vulnerable in terms of emotions in front of a live audience. I feel, either I will get too much drawn into the emotion of my character or I might not be able to go to the depths of the required emotion. Someday, if a good play comes my way, I feel I might be able to break the barrier of getting intimidated in front of a live audience in a play. Also, if, in a play, I go wrong somewhere, I cannot relive the movement and do it again, which is not the case in films.

With web series being the flavour of the season, are you open to try that as well?

I started off my career doing serials like Kittie Party, Seven and others. Post that, I went onto do films. Having said that let me tell you that I am definitely open to doing web series. The only condition is that the scope of its content should really interest me.

Lastly, what’s your current Facebook status: ‘Single’, ‘In a relationship’ or ‘It’s complicated’’?

I don’t have a FB status yaar! It’s a ‘No Comments’ from my side and it’s going to remain like that!