Nucleya remixes jingle of a popular radio channel!

Nucleya who is one of the judges of the first-ever digital reality show ‘The Remix’ has remixed the jingle of a popular radio channel. The renowned electronic music producer has infused and added peppy beats in the jingle and added his style of music in it. The Jingle track is playing along with station sweepers, station bumpers, show bumpers with a frequency of 100. Nucleya is one of India’s most well-known electronic music producers, His unique usage of Indian street sounds has made him a countrywide phenomenon.

Nucleya hails from Ahmedabad and is currently one of the most renowned DJ’s in India. Amazon Prime Video India has brought the first ever digital reality show to India with The Remix. The show has a unique concept as it brings together DJ’s and singers on the same platform.

The Remix will be giving people a platform to showcase their talent in a unique way. It is a popular format abroad and Amazon has got it here in India. The Remix has brought few celebrated names from various fields together to get the digital content one notch higher.

Karan Tacker, Amit Trivedi, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Nucleya are the judges of the show. Amazon Prime Original The Remix is created and produced by Greymatter Entertainment and has been launched today, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.