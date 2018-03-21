Nucleya gives music for Bollywood’s first stoner comedy titled Highjack

Phantom Films brings with Bollywood it’s first stoner comedy titled High Jack to release on 20th April, 2018. The film which is a trippy stoner comedy stars Sumeet Vyas, Sonnalli Seygall in the pivotal roles.

Nucleya who is known for his electronic music will be composing music for the film. The film would not only be a visual treat but an ad on bonanza for all the music lovers to witness Nucleya’s lively music.

High Jack revolves around a bunch of first-time hijackers, trying to hijack a plane. The first-timers along with the passengers accidentally get high, which results in a series of very funny, whacky series of events.

Spokesperson shares, “While the film will showcase visual experiences of a stoner amidst a Highjack situation, Nucleya’s music adds the trippy effect to the screenplay.” The film involves some madcap scenes and a unique concept, all happening in the sky.

High Jack marks the entry of Viu, the leading international OTT Video Service, into films. High Jack also marks the directorial debut of Akarsh Khurana in Bollywood. Produced by Phantom films in association with Viu, Highjack directed by Akarsh Khurana is slated to release on 20th April, 2018.