NTR biopic: Nandamuri Balakrishna to play NT Rama Rao, dresses up as Duryodhana for opening shot, see pics

The most awaited biopic on the life of Telugu superstar-turned-politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) is finally launched followed by a customary puja at Ramakrishna studio in Hyderabad. The film is titled as NTR and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is playing the role of NTR. Balakrishna was dressed as Duryodhana for the first shot.

The event saw presence of many Tollywood celebrities and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu. For those unaware, NTR was a legendary actor and a renowned politician who left lasting impression in both the fields. Since the time he entered in the film industry, NTR changed the face of Telugu cinema. He was the one who gave recognition to the Telugu community at the national stage and he will always be an icon for us.

#NTR biopic launched in style… Shri M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India, was chief guest at the grand launch ceremony… NTR’s son Balakrishna enacts the role of NTR… Will be made in Hindi and Telugu… Directed by Teja… Glimpses from the #NTRBiopic launch: pic.twitter.com/zWoMjR3O42 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 29, 2018

The film will be directed by Teja famous for ‘Nene Raju Nene Mantri’ and is co-produced by Balakrishna, Sai Korrapati and Vishnu Vardhan Induri. The shooting of the film will begin from March 30 with director Teja first reportedly shooting NTR’s early days in Chennai as a government employee before becoming an idol to his fans and followers through his films. The biopic will be made in Telugu and Hindi.