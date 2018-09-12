Now, Sri Reddy targets Sachin Tendulkar and Tollywood actress; gets trolled badly

After targeting Nani and Pawan Kalyan, Sri Reddy is back with yet another shocker. In a recent Facebook post, the controversial Tollywood actress targeted God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar and Telugu industry actress.

Sri Reddy wrote, “A romantic guy called sachin tendulkaran,when he came to Hyderabad, charmi’ng girl did a romance wt him..high profile chamundeswar swami is a middle person..greatest persons can play well i mean romance well ??? [sic]”.

Well, this post indirectly questions Sachin Tendulkar’s character as it gives an alleged hint of link-up between the master blaster and Tollywood actress Charmme Kaur. Eventually, the shocking claim of controversial Sri Reddy created major havoc on the internet. Fans of both the personalities didn’t like Sri Reddy’s comment as they trolled her badly on social media.

Check out the trolls here:

This is not the first time that Sri Reddy took a dig at some renowned personalities. She had earlier alleged Abhiram Daggubati and other big names of Telugu film industry allegedly took advantage of her on the pretext of giving her work in the industry.