Now, Rishi Kapoor compares Beyonce to flower vase, calls RJ Sucharita 'screwed up'

— By Salman Khan | Nov 23, 2017 04:43 pm
Rishi Kapoor is known for his witty humour and badass Twitter post. Once again, the actor is in news for his unique sense of humour, comparing American singer Beyonce to a flower vase. A soon as the post was out, it grabbed the attention of other social media users. One of them was Mumbai-based  RJ, Sucharita Tyagi who didn’t find the tweet humorous and just like normal people she expressed her thoughts on the tweet but Rishi Kapoor failed to digest it so he wrote a private message to the RJ, and called her ‘screwed up’.

Sucharita posted Rishi Kapoor’s private messages on social media, this is not the first time Rishi Kapoor has indulge in Twitter war earlier he DM-ed a woman saying “F**K you, b***h” on Twitter when she took a dig at his family. People wanted to lodge a complaint against him for not possessing any etiquette with regards to communicating on social media but somehow, there were no consequences and his fans seemed to have forgiven him.

And even after this incident, people didn’t give any outrageous reaction. Here are some of the controversial tweets from the actor which made headlines.

 

