Now, Rishi Kapoor compares Beyonce to flower vase, calls RJ Sucharita ‘screwed up’

Rishi Kapoor is known for his witty humour and badass Twitter post. Once again, the actor is in news for his unique sense of humour, comparing American singer Beyonce to a flower vase. A soon as the post was out, it grabbed the attention of other social media users. One of them was Mumbai-based RJ, Sucharita Tyagi who didn’t find the tweet humorous and just like normal people she expressed her thoughts on the tweet but Rishi Kapoor failed to digest it so he wrote a private message to the RJ, and called her ‘screwed up’.

Phool Khilen hain Gulshan Gulshan! pic.twitter.com/MtpnVPujoB — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 20, 2017



Sucharita posted Rishi Kapoor’s private messages on social media, this is not the first time Rishi Kapoor has indulge in Twitter war earlier he DM-ed a woman saying “F**K you, b***h” on Twitter when she took a dig at his family. People wanted to lodge a complaint against him for not possessing any etiquette with regards to communicating on social media but somehow, there were no consequences and his fans seemed to have forgiven him.

What a day I’m having. pic.twitter.com/fQSJnzPhrh — Sucharita Tyagi (@Su4ita) November 20, 2017

And even after this incident, people didn’t give any outrageous reaction. Here are some of the controversial tweets from the actor which made headlines.

Onions in a mesh bag! pic.twitter.com/YXCXPJV3iN — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 7, 2016

History being checked! Tx for it ABjr. If it wasn’t RIGHT,it would have LEFT a bad taste pic.twitter.com/p6MmEnC5uh — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 27, 2016

Change Gandhi family assets named by Congress.Bandra/Worli Sea Link to Lata Mangeshkar or JRD Tata link road. Baap ka maal samjh rakha tha ? — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 17, 2016