Now, Priyanka Chopra plans secret vacation to this place in India with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas! 

Last week, Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai with alleged boyfriend Nick Jonas to meet her mom Madhu Chopra. The duo was spotted over the weekend enjoying the romantic weather over a dinner date.

Both PeeCee and Nick have been sharing their company with respective families, be it the recent wedding of Nick’s cousin where the Quantico star met the singer’s family or following his father on Instagram; seems like they’re pretty serious about each other.

According to reports, Priyanka will be flying to Goa for a secret vacation with Nick, reports International Business Times. The beach and booze capital is a favourite stop for Priyanka when in India.

A leading daily also reports that the couple was spotted leaving Mumbai with Priyanka’s brother Siddharth and cousin sister Parineeti Chopra as well. The group boarded a private jet and it is believed that the rumoured couple will be spending three days in Goa.

On his first night in Mumbai, Nick confirmed his relationship on Instagram with an intimate video featuring the actress strolling in the rain. He captioned the video “Her” along with the heart-eyed emoji.

“We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn’t get the time to know him that well. I’ve met him for the first time, so it’s too early to form an opinion”, says Madhu Chopra in a report to DNA.

Although there has been no official statement by the couple, it isn’t difficult to read between the lines since Priyanka has always been low profile on her relationship status over the years.