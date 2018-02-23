Now, petition filed against Katrina Kaif for laughing at Salman Khan’s ‘casteist joke’ during ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ promotions

A petition has been filed in a Delhi court seeking to lodge an FIR against Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and others for allegedly making a casteist remark against the scheduled castes during the promotions of Tiger Zinda Hai on a TV reality show. Meanwhile, the court listed the matter for consideration for Feb 27 and has sought a reply from Delhi police on the complaint.

The plea alleges that the accused persons had committed “atrocity” on the members of the caste and insulted them by making such remarks. The complaint has been filed by a former Chairman of Delhi Commission for Karamcharis, Harnam Singh, who has also accused Kaif of the “crime”. The complaint read, “rather than protesting at the offensive and insensitive statement joined the accused number 1 (Khan) in insulting and abusing the victim through her conduct.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is currently busy shooting for Ramesh Taurani’s ‘Race 3’ starring, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Saqib Saleem in the lead. On the other hand, Katrina is busy with ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ alongside with Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Amitabh Bachchan.