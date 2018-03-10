Now, Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar urges rumour-mongering around husband’s health to stop

Mumbai: On Monday, Irrfan Khan announced that he suffering from a rare disease, and after that many rumours have been spread on social media. There was a rumour that the actor is suffering from brain cancer and has been admitted to the Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai. the source from the hospital has refuted the rumour. Meanwhile, Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar has thanked fans for good wishes, but has also urged people to stop speculations on his health problems on social media.

She took to Facebook and posted a message saying, “My best friend and my partner is a ‘warrior’ he is fighting every obstacle with tremendous grace and beauty. I apologize for not answering calls msgs, but I want all of you to know I am truly humbled indebted for ever for the wishes prayers and concern from all over the world.I am grateful to god and my partner for making me a warrior too. I am at present focused in the strategies of the battlefield which I have to conquer.It wasn’t and isn’t and is not going to be easy but the hope ignited by the magnitude of family ,friends and fans of irrfan has made me only optimistic and almost sure of the victory.I know curiosity germinates from concern but lets turn our curiosity from what it is to what it should be. Lets change the leaf.Lets not waste our precious energies to only know what it is and just prey to make it what it should be.My humble request to all of you is to concentrate on the song of life, to dance of life to victory.My family will soon join in this dance of life.Thank you all from bottom of our heart .

On March 5, Irrfan Khan shared a news about his rare disease on Twitter page. He wrote, “Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life-shaking you up. The last 15 days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease.”

Apart from Sutapa, Irrfan’s ‘Blackmail’ co-star Kirti Kulhari says she is saddened by the news that the actor has not been keeping well but hopes people give him some privacy by not speculating about his health. “It (the news) makes me sad. The first news came out when we were supposed to meet at the trailer launch. I didn’t take that very seriously. I thought ok, he must be unwell. ButI’m saddened by it. I honestly don’t know the details and I wouldn’t want to speculate,” Kulhari told PTI.

Irrfan’s industry friends and colleagues including Sonam Kapoor and Karan Johar also urged people to put all the speculation to rest and respect the actor’s privacy. Sonam wrote, “Yes please just leave him be.” and Karan wrote, “Dear Sensitivity….are you soon becoming extinct? You were best friends with instinct…why did you fall apart? And why have you lost yourself to technology and social media ….get back to your old self please! Love….Humanity”

Irrfan’s next release would be “Blackmail”, a dark comedy drama directed by Abhinay Deo of “Delhi Belly” fame. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 6. Director Vishal Bhardwaj, who was scheduled to begin the shoot of his next film, starring Irrfan and Deepika Padukone, postponed the filming citing health concerns of his lead actors.

(Inputs from PTI)