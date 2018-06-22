Now Here, Mouni Roy’s rumoured boyfriend Mohit Raina to make his Bollywood debut with ‘URI’

Actor Mohit Raina who is popular as Mahadev on the mythological show, Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev, is all set to make his debut in Bollywood with an upcoming film, URI.

The actor will play an Indian Army Officer in the film. Incidentally, Mohit has just wrapped up the shoot of his TV show, ‘Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897’ (the story of 21 valiant soldiers, who fought more than 10,000 Afghan intruders).

Talking about his love for the patriotic genre he says, ” It was my dream to join the Indian Army. Since that never got fulfilled, I make up for it by playing a soldier whenever I get a chance. Also, I have always taken up challenging roles on television. So, though I love commercial films, I wanted something different for my film debut as well. ‘Uri’ has actors like Vicky Kaushal and Paresh Rawal, and it will be a learning experience working with them. Whether it is mythology, history or any other genre, the role has to be backed by strong content.”

While speaking about the URI he adds, “Nation always comes first, and I feel that it is a great opportunity to be part of a film that portrays the incident.” URI directed by Aditya Dhar also stars Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal.