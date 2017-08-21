Now, ‘Baadshaho’ actress Ileana D’Cruz slams fan for misbehaviour

Fans’ misbehaviour with Bollywood actresses is not a new thing in Bollywood. Actresses like Vidya Balan, Swara Bhaskar and other have also gone through this trouble. However, there is yet another actress had to face this miscellaneous deed by a fan.

Recently, Ileana D’Cruz had gone to promote her upcoming film Baadshaho. However, during an event, a fan misbehaved with her. Soon after that incident, she expressed her anguish on Twitter by posting a couple of tweets.

A 29-year-old actress wrote, “It’s a pretty shitty world we live in. I’m a public figure. I understand that I don’t have the luxury of a private & an anonymous life.”

Moreover, in a second tweet, she wrote, “But that doesn’t give any man the right to misbehave with me. Don’t confuse “fan antics” with that. I am a WOMAN at the end of the day.”

Well, like Ileana, earlier too Vidya and Swara had expressed their anger on the same incident happened with them. In an interview with SpotboyE Vidya said, “I told him don’t, but he put it again. My manager saw it and said please don’t and when I turned to pose for cameras he put his hand around my waist again the third time. I said listen don’t, what do you think you are doing? This is wrong. Then he said sorry can I have a selfie, I said no you can’t, behave yourself.”

Also, actress Swara Bhaskar told DNA, “I have been groped during Prem Ratan Dhan Payo when we landed at Rajkot. I was travelling with Salman Sir and nobody realised, but there were around 2,000 people at the airport to see him. Despite the fact there was security, people got in and it was Anupam Kher who made sure I got into the car. It was crazy.”

It seems like the actresses’ security has also become the widest issue in Bollywood. Amidst all, Ileana’s upcoming Baadshaho also stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jamwal and Sanjay Mishra in key roles. The film is directed by Milan Luthria and will release on September 1.