Now, Ameesha Patel trolled for wearing dress with plunging neckline

‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ actress Ameesha Patel has a fabulous figure and one can’t deny it. Ameesha has been away from the big screen for quite some time now, but she leaves no stone unturned to tease her fans with some sizzling hot pictures. Recently, the actress has shared a few morning selfies and her fans couldn’t keep calm.

Ameesha has shared some pictures, where the actress is seen flaunting her fit physique. Ameesha has donned a black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and she looks super sexy in these latest pictures. The actress took to her Instagram handle to post them and wrote, “When u have a 7 am shoot and have been up by 5 .. already sleepy .. need some caffeine ����” Sharing another similar picture, the actress wrote, “7 am shift .. shoot time .. someone give me some caffeine boost ..��” This Bollywood diva certainly knows how to garner some attention on the social media.

When u have a 7 am shoot and have been up by 5 .. already sleepy .. need some caffeine 🙈🙈🙈🙈

A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on Oct 30, 2017 at 12:49am PDT

7 am shift .. shoot time .. someone give me some caffeine boost ..🙈🙈 A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on Oct 30, 2017 at 1:27am PDT

She mentioned in the caption that these hot photos are from a morning shoot. However, it is hard to say if the pictures are from the shoot itself, or while she was getting ready for it. Nonetheless, Ameesha certainly grabbed much attention with these photos as fans cannot stop praising her raunchy side and ask the actress to post more such pictures.

While fans went crazy after such a morning treat to their eyes, some trolls passed some nasty comments on this post, body shamming her for a picture that was not provocative at all. However, the actress went ahead to give a silent reply to the haters, by posting some more pictures in the same outfit. In the comments thread some Twitter users seemed interested to learn about her upcoming project while the others slut-shamed her. Sadly, the latter section dominated the comments section. Most comments are too vile to be reproduced here. Some Instagram users also felt entitled to give Ameesha suggestions like: “Do not post this kind of photos, it doesn’t suit your personality” while some users highlighted her age and said: “Marry soon.”

On the work front, Ameesha is all set to make a comeback on the big screen. The actress will be seen in an upcoming action comedy ‘Bhaiyyaji Superhit’ alongside Sunny Deol. The film also features Preity Zinta. According to latest reports, the ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ actress will essay the character of Sunny’s on-screen wife in the movie and will be playing a double role.