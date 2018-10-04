Not strip, but take off bathrobe worn above costume: ‘Chocolate’ Associate Director Sattyajit Gazmer on Tanushree Dutta’s allegations

Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar’s controversy has been taking several turns as days go by. With no official investigation in place, the former Miss India alleging harassment on the veteran actor’s part has amplified to a whole new level. Bollywood witnessing its own chunk of #MeToo movement, the film fraternity has been divided amid the brawl.

Time and again we have been reporting of actors, filmmakers taking sides in the issue and having a say. The entire situation has entered a legal zone with political entities also engaging in the feud. Earlier the actress also dragged in filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri alleging he asked her to strip on sets of the film ‘Chocolate’. Shunning down the claims, the film’s Associate Director Sattyajit Gazmer revealed shocking details of the events that took place in his Facebook post.

Gazmer reveals it was simply a bathrobe that Dutta was asked to take off so she can dance in the film’s actual costume. He said, “In the song Tanushree was supposed to be wet under a water leakage from a pipe. I appointed two of my lady assistants and lady costume director and her lady assistant to be around Tanu and give her bathrobe immediately after each take to keep her warm besides the hairdresser Didi. We also put a Multi light to keep her warm. If she is talking about the wet song then we shot it only for one day at Film City. Remo D’Souza was the Dance Director.”

The AD also went on record to state that Tanushree was a new comer and did not understand jargons used on the sets. He mentioned, “It was a multiple camera set up and at any time two cameras were rolling specially the one on the jimmy jib. In this particular shot there was one camera directly on Irfan Bhai’s close and the jimmy Jib camera was on Tanushree’s back which was supposed to move, leave her and go on Irfan Bhai’s close. When we called Tanushree she did her rehearsals in the bathrobe. When the Dance Director Remo got ready for the shot one of my assistants asked her to take off the bathrobe. She asked why she should if it’s Irfan’s Close up. The assistant tried to explain to her but she didn’t understand that she was in OS (Over the shoulder) shot of another camera. Then I was called and I explained to her. She didn’t understand that in multiple camera set up the main camera can be on someone’s close but other cameras were shooting her. I asked to take off her bathrobe and shoot in film costume which she was anyways wearing under the bathrobe. It’s a pink colour dress which anyone can check on you tube. The song was “Bheega bheega sa December hai”. In the interview Tanushree and the media has made it sound as if she was asked to strip which is absolutely false. If she was sick then she should have told me.”

“We have all worked in films for more than 25 years and have shot many songs and music videos with actresses in skimpy clothes and all kinds of awkward situations but it is beyond my imagination that anyone can ever ask an actress to strip on a film set where 200 people are standing.”

Read the full post below.

For those uninitiated, Tanushree Dutta has alleged Nana Patekar of assault and intimidation on the sets of ‘Horn Ok Pleassss’ in 2008. She has also taken other big names in the industry and has conducted several interviews and press conferences to state her stand against harassment faced in the industry.