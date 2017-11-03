Not signed any new film, says Shah Rukh Khan on ‘Dhoom 4’

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan today denied reports about him appearing in the next instalment of the “Dhoom” series and said that he has not signed any new film at the moment.

There have been reports that the “When Harry Met Sejal” actor will be part of “Dhoom 4”.

The actor, who turned 52 today, was asked if he has been offered “Dhoom 4”. “I have not signed any film at all. Even I keep reading reports. I think I should first finish this film, it is taking time,” said Shah Rukh.

“I want to be available, I don’t want to waste Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif’s dates… I want to be very clear that I don’t want to waste their dates. They have signed two films. Katrina has ‘Thugs-of-Hindostan’ and Anushka has ‘Sui Dhaaga’. I want to be available,” the actor said.

On being prodded further about whether they have discussed the next film in “Dhoom” franchise, he said there has been no offer from the Yash Raj Films.

“With Yash Raj there is no offer. They just tell me. But I have explained to Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar and my other director friends that I am not thinking of any other film till December, they understand and respect that,” he said.

Currently, the actor is busy shooting for Aanand L Rai’s film, in which he plays the role of a dwarf.