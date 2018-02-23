Not Shah Rukh Khan’s, but his parents’ magical love story is nothing short of a fairytale

“Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho, to puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai.” – Shah Rukh Khan, Om Shanti Om.

There is no second thought that Shah Rukh Khan is the king of romance. We live in a country obsessed with SRK and love everything about him, from his dimples to his hairstyle. He is romantic, witty, sarcastic and charming. No doubt he is called the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’. His dialogues are as famous as him (even Obama quotes him!). The above dialogue from the film ‘Om Shanti Om’ seems surprisingly true when you read the love story of Shah Rukh Khan’s parents. The love story of Taj Mohammad and Lateef Fatima Khan. We narrate the magical love story for you.

In this love story, Taj Mahal is not the monument of love, but the iconic ‘India Gate’ in New Delhi is. One morning, when Taj Mohammad and his cousin were out for a walk at the India Gate, they witnessed a horrific accident where a car was crashed and turned upside down. Taj along with his cousin rushed to help the passengers. The victims – Lateef Fatima Khan, her father, and two sisters – were taken to the hospital. Fatima was in critical condition and was in urgent need of blood transfusion. Among the many blood samples the doctors took, Taj’s blood samples matched.

Later, Taj would often visit Fatima to check on her health. Within few meetings, Taj developed feelings for Fatima. Her father was so impressed with Taj’s charm that he asked him to marry one of his daughters. Taj expressed his love for Fatima and insisted he would marry her. Even though Fatima’s father liked Taj and was eager to make him his son-in-law, the only issue was ‘Fatima was already engaged!’ But that didn’t discourage him and his wit and charm (like Shah Rukh *wink*) wooed her family, already. Her family agreed to their marriage. And they were happily married.

Few years after their marriage, Shah Rukh Khan was born. And the rest is history!