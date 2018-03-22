Not Salman Khan but Ravi Kishan helps Veergati actress Pooja Dadwal

Mumbai: Actor Ravi Kishan came to the rescue Pooja Dadwal, who is hospitalised at Mumbai TB hospital in Sewri from last 15 days. He offered her money and fruits by sending his colleagues to the hospital. The video of the actress and Ravi Kishan’s colleagues offering money and fruits is being circulated on the internet.

Ravi Kishan and Pooja Dadwal worked together in ‘Tumse Pyar Ho Gaya’ in 1997, when he heard about Pooja’s health he immediately sent his colleague with fruits and money for the actress to the hospital. While he is busy in promoting his upcoming film in Hyderabad.

Earlier, when she was hospitalised and diagnosed with tuberculosis and lung infection she asked for help, for funds for her treatment to Salman Khan, who worked together in the film Veergati, but he didn’t reply or contact her yet as he is busy with his other commitments.

While talking with Navbharat Times Pooja said, “I learned six months ago that I had something as serious as TB. I tried to contact Salman Khan for help, but nothing has been done so far. If he looks at my video then maybe he will try to offer some help. I have been admitted to this hospital for the last 15 days. I have been doing casino management in Goa for the past several years. I have no money at all, I depend on others for even a cup of tea.”

See video here: