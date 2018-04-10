Not May, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja may get married by end of April in Mumbai; read full details
There have been many reports stating that actress Sonam Kapoor and her alleged beau Anand Ahuja may tie the sacred nuptial of marriage at Geneva in May. But now, the latest reports are suggesting that the duo may get married at the end of the April in Mumbai itself.
According to a leading daily, Sonam and Anand will not be tying the knot in May but on April 29, instead. A source closed to the duo revealed the daily, “Neither will it be a destination wedding nor will it take place in May. Sonam and Anand are likely to tie the knot on April 29 in Mumbai.”
Meanwhile, as per reports, Sonam and Anand have already sent out wedding invitations to their friends from Bollywood. Sonam has reportedly invited her ‘Veere Di Wedding’ co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar. Interestingly, Sonam’s Sanjay Dutt biopic co-star Ranbir Kapoor has also been invited to the wedding along with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.
Apart from them, Sonam’s BFF Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor’s close friends such as Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar are also invited to the wedding.
Currently, Sonam is busy shooting for the ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga’ with her dad Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao.