Not Kangana, Kareena Kapoor was first choice for Mental Hai Kya? Here are 10 films rejected by Bebo

Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor treated fans with the first look of ‘Mental Hai Kya’ starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao. Now, it is being reported that Kangana was not the first choice for the film. According to a leading daily, Ekta Kapoor wanted Kareena Kapoor to be a part of the project. A source informed a daily, “Ekta feels people are ready for a film like this and Kangana is perfect to play the main role. There’s no denying that she’s a terrific actress. Her never-give-a-damn attitude echoes with her on-screen character, too.”

In 2013, Ekta approached Kareena and Emraan Hashmi with the titled Badtameez Dil. However, Kareena did not take up the role as she felt that the storyline was dark and explosive, having a bold scene and nudity. Well, if true, this is not first time Kareena has rejected interesting projects. Here is a list of some big movies that were rejected by Kareena Kapoor Khan

Chennai Express

There was a buzz that Kareen Kapoor declined Rohit Shetty’s film ‘Chennai Express’. She rejected the film because of date issues. Later, Rohit cast Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles. While talking to media, Rohit had said that, “I have not really (approached Kareena), she knows what I am making. I might do something else with Kareena.

Fashion

Priyanka Chopra got all praise for the role of supermodel Meghana Mathur. This role was also first offered to Kareena, and she turned down Fashion. The film helmed by Madhur Bhandakar also featured Kangana Ranaut, Arbaaz Khan, and others.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starred Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Aishwarya’s role was also offered to Kareena, but things didn’t work out as planned and the role went to the Aishwarya. Her role was loved by the audience and the film becomes the biggest blockbuster hit in 1999.

Black

In another Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Black’, he was keen to cast Kareena Kapoor Khan but the role was later offered to Rani Mukerji.

Ram Leela

SLB’s Ram Leela’s also didn’t interest Kareena. She was offered the role opposite Ravveer Singh, which reportedly Kareena didn’t want to play. Later, the role went to Deepika Padukone and she nailed it with her acting performance and looks. The film again become the highest grosser at the box office.

Queen

Kangana Ranaut was stellar in Queen. She won a Fimfare best actress award for Rani Mehra, which again was offered to Kareena. However, speaking to a leading Indian daily, Kareena had said, “In the last five months, I think I have said no to six movies because I don’t want to do anything that’s not great. If I don’t want to [be a part of a film], I am happy not to do it [I’d rather] chill at home and read a book, or do something else. And that’s a policy that I will stick to. Let people say, do or write what they want to.”

Dil Dhadakne Do

Zoya Akhtar’s film Dil Dhadakne Do also could have starred Kareena, but she rejected the film as she didn’t want to shoot for the film for three months on a cruise. However, after losing out on Zoya Akhtar’s directorial, Kareena had said, “It’s my loss because I love Zoya, but couldn’t be part of her film. I am dying to work with her. Inshallah, this isn’t the last film she is going to make, and it’s not the last film that I’m not able to do. Aage bhi bahut padi hai zindagi (there’s life ahead). Whenever she has a role for me, I’ll definitely do it.” This film also did well at the box office.

Page 3

Kareena was offered young journalist Madhavi Sharma’s role in Madhur Bhandarkar’s film, but the actress did not find it powerful enough. The film starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Sandhya Mridul, Tara Sharma, Atul Kulkarni, and Boman Irani in important roles was critically acclaimed.

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

In Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Ameesha Patel and Hrithik Roshan was seen as lead pair. Initially, Kareena was roped for the film and she even shot for the role of Sonia. In a blink and miss scene, Kareena can be spotted but within some days she backed out of the film, and the role offered to Ameesha. Ameesha won the Zee Cine Award for Best Female debut and won many accolades for her performance.

Kal Ho Na Ho

Karan Johar produced film Kal Ho Na ho, starred Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta. Preity Zinta’s role was actually offered to Kareena Kapoor, but her higher pay demand meant she had to be dropped. Kareena, apparently, demanded the same amount of money as her remuneration which was being paid to Shah Rukh Khan. When the producer refused to accept her demand, she decided to opt out of the project.</p