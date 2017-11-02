Not just Shah Rukh Khan, this actor is also celebrating her birthday today; find out who

Today is not just Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, but a beautiful actress of Bollywood also shares the same birth date. Yes, it’s Esha Deol’s birthday, the actress who has given birth to a beautiful baby girl. Esha on her Instagram account shared a morning selfie for her fans. “In mommy mode and loving every bit of it. Looking forward to this new year, New beginnings,” Esha captioned the picture.

In mommy mode & loving every bit of it … looking forward to this new year..New beginnings!!! ❤️🙏🏼 A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol) on Nov 1, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT



Esha Deol is married to businessman Bharat Takhtani and the couple welcomed their first child on October 20. Esha and Bharat named their daughter Radhya, a synonym of Radha. Aanouncing Radhya’s arrival, grandmother Hema Malini had tweeted: “My cup of happiness is full.”

Esha had enjoyed her pregnancy to the fullest, with a babymoon in Greece and several dinners with family and friends to boot. Two baby showers were hosted for the actress one was in traditional Sindhi ceremony in which Esha and Bharat took four pheras as per tradition. The second baby shower was a fun-filled event organised by her sister Ahana.

ONE LOVE! ONE HEART! ❤️ @aapkadharam A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol) on Oct 2, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT

Esha Deol has been out of the limelight from many years and we don’t think she is going to come back soon. Actors Sunny and Bobby Deol are Esha’s half siblings, born to Dharmendra and Parkash Kaur. They also have two daughters Vijayta Deol and Ajeeta.