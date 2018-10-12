Not just Kailash Kher, Anu Malik also a ‘serial predator’: Sona Mohapatra

Love it or hate it but the MeToo movement is one such matter that certainly cannot be ignored. Now that the world is finally ready to acknowledge the issue, it has raised the alarm against sexual predators hurling around freely. Earlier we reported of singer Sona Mohapatra slamming Sufi maestro Kailash Kher of harassment, and now she has called out on music director Anu Malik as a serial predator.

She wrote, “To all the young girls & women who are coming out with their experiences with this creep, journalists, ‘fans’ & even kids from college, know that you are not alone. This guy, #KailashKher is a serial predator & has been for years as are many others like Anu Malik in the industry. I cannot be tweeting about everyone cus I work 18 hour work days & have a life to live & breathe in. Also I cannot comment on many others basis heresay. That would be unfair. (Many journalists have been asking me for stories thinking that I’m most likely to ‘spill the beans’. I’m not) It is important that we stick to facts & our personal experiences to make this a serious & credible movement to help clean a system & lopsided power structure. It is just a start but an important one. #TimesUp #India #Change.” See her post here:

While Kailash Kher has been tight-lipped about it, Malik recently told a leading channel that he has never worked with Sona or even met her. “She’s meaning some case that had happened a long time back. It has nothing to do with me. I have never worked with her also. So, I don’t want to comment anything on it. She’s just dragging my name into this. I have not even met her,” he added.