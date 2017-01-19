Not given nod to Sahir Ludhianvi film: SRK

SRK denies rumours over his involvement with the biopic, also says that Don 3 is not even in the pipeline

If all goes well, Shah Rukh Khan might be seen in the role of famous poet Sahir Ludhianvi and the superstar will soon meet filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in connection with the project. The “Fan’ actor says he has heard the script and liked it.

“It was in Red Chilles (before), then Bhansali took it over. I really liked the story but we have not confirmed it. Sanjay is supposed to meet me now,” he said adding that, “I think I’ll meet him after ‘Raees’, if he is free from ‘Padmavati’. He has a couple of stories and one of them is Sahir Ludhianvi. I heard it two years ago when it wasn’t with Sanjay.”

Shah Rukh’s “Raees” is slated for release on January 25, post which he has two untitled projects, directed by Aanand L Rai and Imtiaz Ali. The 51-year-old actor says before he confirms the biopic, he wants to finish his forthcoming film by Rai where he plays a dwarf. “Now I want to finish Aanand L Rai’s film. That film is visual effects heavy.”

Though Shah Rukh is yet to give his final nod, he insists the script is something which he had really liked. “I dont want to commit to someone and then postpone it, or start another film. So, I want to wait for Aanand’s film and then go. I am not committing to anyone. Having said that, yes I’ve heard Sahir Ludhianvi, it’s a very nice film.”

There were also speculations over a third instalment in Don series. SRK however, said that though he would like to do Don3, Farhan may not have a story yet. “Don’ is the only one which perhaps can have a sequel because we leave it like that every time, but Farhan doesn’t have any story for ‘Don 3’ yet.”

In an era of sequels where even before a film gets released, its sequel is announced, Shah Rukh feels “Don” and maybe even “Ra.One” amongst his films, can have a sequel. He added that he had thought of a sequel for “Ra. One”, but it did not do well and now they do not have a story for that either.