Not Arjun Kapoor but Akshay Kumar was director Vipul Shah’s first choice for Namaste England

When it was announced that a spin off on Namaste London will commence soon by the makers, fans went in frenzy about the return of Akshay Kumar and Vipul Shah. But later when it was revealed that it’s not Akshay Kumar but Arjun Kapoor who will star in the film, speculations became rife that Akshay was miffed with Vipul for choosing Arjun over him for the film.

However, in an interview to a leading daily, Vipul Shah cleared the air and stated that Akshay was always his first choice for the film, In fact he even approached him but due to lack of dates the actor had to opt out of the project.

“I was going to do this film with Akshay but unfortunately, his dates were blocked. So he requested me to approach someone else and assured that we’ll reconnect for another film on a later date.” said Vipul.

The director then offered the film to Arjun but he clearly mentioned Arjun that it was Akshay who was his first choice. “I went to Arjun and with all honesty, I told him that Akshay was my first choice but dates were not working out. Arjun liked the script that’s how he came on board,” the director added.

Namaste England is all set to release on October 19. The movie also stars Arjun’s Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra