Not a Sugar Daddy! ‘Mahesh Bhatt is my mentor and a father figure’, says Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty recently posted a picture of Mahesh Bhatt and wished the filmmaker happy birthday, but her post triggered many social media users and they started trolling her. They even accused her for having an affair with Mahesh Bhatt.

So to shut down the trolls Rhea posted a picture of her with Bhatt and wrote hard hitting post for the trolls. And now in an interview with Bollywood life, Rhea opened up about the relationship status with Mahesh Bhatt.

“I used to not keep my cool earlier, in fact, it does affect me even now. It’s really sad that someone who is my mentor and a father figure to me, who has helped me become a real person and helped me grow in life unke baare main, unke birthday pe…itna payara photo, uspe yeh sab likhna…It’s sad but iske baare mein soch-soch ke there is no point. You’re just going to add to their psychosis. I wish the trolls spent more time trolling the real issues in the country and the problems that are going on. Put your opinion out there on that.” the actress said.

So now all the speculations must come to rest, as Rhea has clarified her relation with Mahesh Bhatt. On the work front, the actress’ new film Jalebi has released today.