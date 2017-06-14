Not a star moment for Tom Felton

“Harry Potter” actor Tom Felton was singing and playing a guitar on the streets of Prague but no one recognised him. The actor took to Instagram to share the funny yet sweet video of his singing act. Despite being ignored by a lot of people, Felton, 29, did not take it personally and continued singing and even laughed at times as people walked past him. Felton has been busy filming his new movie Ophelia in Prague, which also stars “Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s” Daisy Ridley, as well as Naomi Watts and Clive Owen.