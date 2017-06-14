Not a star moment for Tom Felton

“Harry Potter” actor Tom Felton was singing and playing a guitar on the streets of Prague but no one recognised him. The actor took to Instagram to share the funny yet sweet video of his singing act. Despite being ignored by a lot of people, Felton, 29, did not take it personally and continued singing and even laughed at times as people walked past him. Felton has been busy filming his new movie Ophelia in Prague, which also stars “Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s” Daisy Ridley, as well as Naomi Watts and Clive Owen.
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Centre-WB friction fuelling Gorkhaland stir
The West Bengal government’s decision to impose Bengali language in all the schools from Class I-IX, has sparked violent protests…
Nitish playing a game for Delhi gaddi
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is proving to be a veritable enigma. He is apparently looking to stake his claim…
A lesson in tourism from Indonesia
The Middle East crisis, which has seen the diplomatic isolation of Qatar last week, is expected to impact tourist traffic…
Revive discussions on cross-media restrictions
The Indian media's perceived failure to self-regulate has impacted its credibility in the public eye. Discerning readers/viewers no longer unquestioningly…
Dikshit’s remark against Army chief appalling
It is reprehensible that in the way in which we have interpreted our democracy, politicians get away with atrocious statements…