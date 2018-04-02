‘Not a gentleman’s game any more’, says Angad Bedi about cricket

Former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi’s son Angad Bedi, who acted as a cricket team’s captain in web series “Inside Edge”, says the sport isn’t the gentleman’s game it once used to be. After “Tiger Zinda Hai”, the actor will next be seen on the big screen in Shaad Ali’s “Soorma”, based on former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh.

Asked whether he would want a film to be made on his father’s life, Angad said, “I think he is such a great personality that the more you write on him, it will be less because he has led his life very openly and fearlessly. It is also important for a person who is making a film to understand how cricketers led their life in those times. Back then, cricket was a gentleman’s game. Unfortunately not any more. So I just feel that if you bring back that era through a film, the future generation will learn from it.”

Who does he think will be an apt choice to play Bishan Singh Bedi’s role on screen? “I think it’s too early to decide that because firstly, my father has to give consent to make a film, and then accordingly things should take place.”

Cricket Australia slapped a one-year ban on Steve Smith and David Warner for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal that unfolded during their third Test against South Africa in Cape Town. Angad said, “Whatever has happened is not correct, because when you are representing your country as a captain, everybody looks up to you. Not just in our country, but in the entire world where cricket is played, they are worshipped, so it is important for them to become a fine ambassador of the game. They should set an example. Whatever has happened is a bit sad, but Steve Smith has been a phenomenal player. However, I think it was important to set an example, because sports should not be taken lightly as kids look up to the sports stars.”