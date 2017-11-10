NOSTALGIA! Suniel Shetty shares a fond memory of Athiya Shetty’s childhood on her birthday

She made her debut with Hero followed by the comic caper Mubarakan that released recently. Riding high on the success of her second film, Athiya Shetty turned a year older last week and this adorable post by her father and actor Suniel Shetty will definitely make you nostalgic.

Capturing one of her rare childhood moments, Suniel Shetty went on to share this picture of Athiya Shetty posing in funky glares when she was an infant and posted it on social media. He also wished her on the same platform saying, “@theathiyashetty Belived in love at first sight, the day you were born Tia! Wish you a veeerrryyy happy birthday baby!” The father-daughter love on social media is definitely too cute.

As for Suniel Shetty, the actor recently played a negative role in the Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez starrer A Gentleman. On the other hand, Athiya Shetty is dedicating her time for social causes and is yet to announce her future projects in Bollywood.