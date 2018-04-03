Nora Fatehi taking lessons in football
Mumbai: Actress Nora Fatehi is taking lessons in football from actor Ranveer Singh’s coach Govi Tyler. Tyler has also trained actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan for their respective football teams, read a statement.
Nora says she is sporty at heart..
“I’ve always wanted to learn football ever since I was a child but I never got the chance because growing up, my family didn’t have the finances for extra curricular activities. I always told myself that when I grow up and start earning I will enrol myself into classes,” she said.
So, she made it her New Year resolution this time, and went for it.
“My first session was just mind blowing. I felt I was doing something I always wanted to do it felt so right. Govi is brilliant. He knows what he is doing, he pushes me so much and has so much faith in me. He is the perfect trainer and always tries his best to make time for my sessions.
“I can say for a fact football is definitely my sport and I can’t wait to show the world what I can do in the near future,” she added.
Nora was last seen on-screen in actor Sameer Soni’s “My Birthday Song”. She will next be seen shaking a leg in a Malayalam film.