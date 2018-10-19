‘Nobody trolls me’, says Namaste England actress Parineeti Chopra

As we know that Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor starer Namaste England has been released and the movie is getting mixed reviews from the critics. However, the fans of the duo are loving it. Pareenti who is really busy these days promoting her movie was recently seen saying, “nobody trolls me,” while talking to Pinkvilla.

However, she further talked about the culture of trolls, she said, “I think none of us react to trolls. I am speaking for all the actors, that we don’t even read the comments because we realise that the people who are trolling are those useless ones who have nothing else to do. We, go by, what actually people around us have to say because that is more important.”

When asked about why she is doing a movie like Namaste England, to which she replied, “I actually love commercial Hindi mainstream cinema. I wanted to do a film like that as an actor, I wanted to do a film where there is a hero, a heroine and a love story, a very simple story and Namaste England was exactly that. It was also a good film for Arjun and me to come back and I knew that it would be special, doing a love story of that Ishaqzaade couple, and I am a huge fan of [director] Vipul sir so, everything just fell into place.”

Talking about why her character in the movie is different, Pari said, “for me, this film is different from what I have played earlier, from what I have done before. Before I have always done some high concept subjects, rom-coms or in the case of Golmaal, a franchise film. This actually is a film which is very traditional, simple and Hindustani at heart. The kind of mass entertainment, mass India enjoys and I think that is what excited me to do the film.”

When asked whose choice of films are influenced by what her fans might want, “Only, nothing else matters. I think you need to give the kind of entertainment that the audience is expecting. Yes, you must surprise them also but I think the films are being made for them. They are the ones who will be spending that money to buy a ticket, so yes, I only keep in mind what will work best and what is good for the fans,” said Ishaqzaade actress.

She concluded, “Ekta [Kapoor] also sent me a text saying ‘hahaha’, I told her this is some K serial thing happening. But that is the person I am, I like to joke about things, I like to make people laugh. And obviously, it was all bullsh*t, we have almost finished the film, last few days are left. With Sid, it is amazing. Both our energies translate to something really good onscreen.”