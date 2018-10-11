No woman should be subjected to misbehaviour: Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, who turned 76 on Thursday and who earlier drew flak for dodging questions on the industry’s #MeToo movement sparked by the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar row, has said women should never be subjected to misbehaviour especially at the workplace.

Sexual harassment at workplace, specially in the entertainment business, is one of the vital issues being addressed today. When asked how he views the problem of women’s safety at workplaces, Amitabh Bachchan said, “No woman should ever be subjected to any kind of misbehaviour, or disorderly conduct, especially at her workplace. Such acts should immediately be brought to the notice of concerned authorities, and corrective measures be taken, either through filing complaints or a recourse to law.

Discipline and civic, social and moral curriculum, should be adopted at a very early educational level. Women, children and the weaker sections of our society are the most vulnerable. They need to be under special protective care. It has been most heartening to see women representations in most work vocations, on the increase in our country. It would be an irreparable blemish if we are not able to provide them the welcome they deserve and the dignity of the security of their presence.”