No similarity between ‘Jab Harry met Sejal,’ ‘When Harry met Sally’

New Delhi: The first thing that pops up in our mind when we hear ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’ is the classic rom-com ‘When Harry met Sally.’

Along with much appreciation, the Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer flick garnered curiosity, whether the story is similar.

To look for an answer, when ANI quizzed the Badshah of Bollywood on the same over phone, he quickly replied, “No, not at all, it’s a way to attribute.”

“The films have no similarity, except for the fact that we can hope our movie can also be one of that kind of unabashed classic love stories. ‘When Harry met Sally’ is one of the greatest love stories ever made in the history of world cinema. Ranbir (playing Anushka’s fiancé in the film), myself, we all thought, ‘When Harry met Sally’ is such a favourite film and also a love story…there’s nothing about the stories, which is similar. It is quite original, a fun space love story by Imtiaz Ali. But it is a takeoff from there (When Harry met Sally) as that movie is a classic…it is a way to attribute.

According to the 51-year-old actor, the Imtiaz Ali directed film is “a funny, unabashed love story.”

When asked whether the title of the cult ‘When Harry met Sally’ will help in garnering attention for ‘Jab Harry met Sejal,’ the ‘Dear Zindagi’ actor replied, “I hope I am able to garner that attraction.”

“ I will try best. I hope people come to see the movie for Imitiaz, Anushka and me. I think ‘When Harry met Sally’ is more of a metaphor now, rather than a title,” he said.

‘Jab Harry met Sejal,’ also starring Anushka Sharma, is all set to hit the theatres on August 4.

After much wait and anticipations, the makers came out with the title of the film on June 8. With this came the change in release date of the flick from August 11 to August 4.

This move was taken to avoid the clash with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Toilet: EK Prem Katha,’ at the Box Office.

Speaking on the same, the ‘Dilwale’ actor said, “On all levels, these are capacity running films. Normally we release our films in four thousand theatres. When it is about sharing that space with anyone, you lose out on the capacity to nurture a film like ‘Jab Harry met Sejal.’ It is a funny unabashed love story, helmed by Imtiaz Ali, who has a special place in people’s heart, as a director. The same goes for Anushka, myself, even the songs. It’s a very happy film. These kinds of films do take on the capacity of the theatres available.”

Adding, “Whenever you start sharing date with some other film, due to unavoidable reason, we do lose out on that capacity. At the end we have always done really well, economically also, with the co release, but we do lose out on the capacity of the initial days. I always try not to come up with some other film, I request people the same.”

‘Jab Harry met Sejal’ sees SRK, portraying a tourist guide from Punjab while Anushka plays a Gujarati girl. Rest that follows is an unabashed love story.

The romantic drama was widely shot in Prague, Amsterdam, Lisbon and Budapest and marks the third flick of Shah Rukh and Anushka, together, after ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ and ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan.’