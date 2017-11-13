No female lead decided for ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ yet: Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor has said no female actor has been signed on to star opposite him in his forthcoming film “Batti Gul Meter Chalu” as of now. There were reports that Katrina Kaif had met director Shree Narayan Singh for the narration and gave her nod for the film. Asked about pairing with Katrina for the movie, Shahid said, “No heroine has been decided for that film yet. Once it’s finalised I’ll let you know.”

The film will revolve around a common man’s fight against power distribution companies in the country. Shahid will reportedly portray the role of a lawyer, who raises his voice against these organisations. He was speaking at a magazines fashion night. When the actor was asked if his wife Mira Rajput gives him inputs on fashion, Shahid quipped, “Does a wife not give input in any area? Wives are involved in everything. We are partners in life and we advice each other on everything.”

Shahid also opened up about “Jab We Met”, which completed 10 years recently. “I can never forget the first time Imtiaz Ali (director) walked in with his curly hair and his typical walk. He sat down, pushed his hair back and started narrating the film. I fell in love with the script. As it was shot, I fell in love with him as a filmmaker. He was new so I didn’t know he would become this big a director,” he said.