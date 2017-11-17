Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#PadmavatiRow
#GST
#BiggBoss11
#IndiavsSriLanka
#DelhiSmog
Home / Entertainment / No accident in Kolkata, says Amitabh Bachchan

No accident in Kolkata, says Amitabh Bachchan

— By IANS | Nov 17, 2017 01:36 pm
FOLLOW US:

amitabh bachchan's birthday, amitabh bachchan's 75th birthday, Big B, Amitabh Bachchan in Maldives, Bachchan family, Amitabh Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan birthday wishes, Reason behind Amitabh Bachchan Maldives trip, Maldives

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has rubbished all rumours about meeting with a car accident in Kolkata, saying he is well.

“I am informed by concerned well wishers and media, that I had a close escape from a car accident in Kolkata… that is incorrect, there has been no accident. I am well,” he tweeted on Thursday night.

According to reports, Big B escaped from a car accident last week in Kolkata when one of the rear wheels of his Mercedes got detached.


The actor had visited the city for the inauguration of the 23rd Kolkata International Film Festival.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK