Nikhil Sharma ecstatic to be part of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain’

Actor Nikhil Sharma, who will soon be seen in a cameo role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain, is excited to be part of such a hit show. However, the actor adds that with this comes more pressure. “Bagging a role in hit show, comes with great responsibilities. And we have to match the level of the show in our performances. All the actors in the show are fantabulous,” he says, adding, “I had auditioned for the show a long time back, but things had not worked out at the time.”

Talking about his character, he says, “My character is full of drama and surprises, with lots of suspense. It is a very different track in which I am associated with Naira and her friends in past and now I again come back in Naira’ s life for some motive.”

He adds, “To be very honest, I’m playing a negative role after a very long time. My friends are saying that they can’t imagine me playing anything negative as my look is so positive. But I want to prove them wrong.”

He is also thrilled to have got the chance to work with Shahi. “Rajan Ji and I know each other since quite a long time. This is the very first time that I’m working with him. I am very happy to be associated with Director’s Kut Production,” he says.

Both luck and destiny have played a major role in his career, says Nikhil. “I believe in luck as well as destiny. I think they play an important role in my life. I live in the present moment and take everything as a gift of life,” he adds.