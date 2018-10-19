Nikaaa! Hina Khan as ‘Komolika’ just broke Shah Rukh Khan’s record? Details inside

The reboot version of the daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay has indeed grabbed many eyeballs with its brand new cast and the ravishingly larger than life look. With Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaa acing as Prerna and Anurag, it was Hina Khan as Komolika that managed to steal the limelight.

The built up curiosity around televisions famous vamp was worth the wait. Hina has nailed the ‘Nikaaaa’ swag in her own style and we are loving it. Her backless choli, stylish nath and of course the adah, made her the best choice and a complete package for the role.

Check out her promo:

However, even before the show could commence, the makers had roped in Shah Rukh Khan to narrate and appear for a short while in the promo. Despite the superstar element, it was Hina’s promo that went viral and single handily beat all records.