Niharica Raizada to star in Ajay Devgn’s next ‘Total Dhamaal’
Mumbai: Miss India UK Niharica Raizada star with Dhak Dhak Girl, Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Devgn in ‘Total Dhamaal’, reports.
Niharica Raizada hailing from the legendary musical family of O.P. Nayyar Sahaab is the new entrant in the ensemble cast of the most talked about film of 2018: Total Dhamaal directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ashok Thakaria
Niharica is thrilled to act in the franchise of the rib-tickling Dhamaal with such a huge star cast. She exclaims with absolute joy: “Can you imagine sharing screen space with Dhak Dhak Girl Madhuri Dixit, Intense Mr Ajay Devgn, Jhakaas Anil Kapoor, Talented Arshad Warsi, Hasmukh Ritesh and Bond Bomani, I just can’t wait to get started, this is truly going to do TOTAL DHAMAAL to my film career. “
Ajay Devgn takes over from Sanjay Dutt in this mad laugh riot, this comedy promises to be more hilarious, more entertaining, full family Christmas Bonanza 2018. Slated for release on the 7th of December 2018, Niharica says: “right now I’m getting this film as a Christmas Gift for 2017, my Santas are Ashok ji and Indra Kumarji , they have been like family to me, giving me this opportunity”.
Also Read: Madhuri Dixit excited to team up with Anil Kapoor after 17 years
Next December we will see this Family Entertainer reuniting Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit together after 20 years. Thrilled about this couple being back together Niharica enthusiastically remarks: “it is every girls dream to dance like Madhuri, spread joy like Madhuri and her smile lights up the screen, the Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit pairing, with Indra Kumar directing, expect a huge Dhak Dhak again! They will be magic! “
Niharica was last seen in films like: Masaan, Baby, Alone and Waarrior Savitri one of Om Puris last few films, marks her commercial debut in the Bollywood business with Total Dhamaal!