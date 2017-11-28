Nigaar Khan gets into comic zone

Nigaar Z. Khan will next be seen in an avatar “completely opposite” of what she is known for, in new comedy TV show “Deewane Anjane”. “BIG Magic has offered me yet another interesting role after my last appearance in their historical series ‘Akbar Birbal’. I enjoy doing special roles in comedy genre,” Nigaar said.

“I know negative leads will come my way, but I never want to let go of a comic episode, because it truly challenges me as an actor to do completely opposite of what I am famous for,” she added.

Nigaar has previously appeared in shows like “Yes Boss”, “Comedy Nights with Kapil”, “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”, “Bigg Boss 8” and “Baal Veer”. “Deewane Anjane” also features Gaurav Sharma, Jay Pathak and Jayshree Soni.