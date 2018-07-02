Nick Jonas to return to India with Priyanka Chopra in July?

After meeting at the 2017 Met Gala, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ romance has been the constant talk of the town. Bollywood and Hollywood cannot seem to stop gushing over the new ‘It’ couple.

Now, according to some reports, PeeCee will be returning to India later this month to commence shooting for Bharat. Nick is expected to accompany her again. A source at DNA said, “Priyanka will fly down here again in the second week of July to start the shoot for Bharat. Nick is trying to wrap up his other work commitments as early as possible to be with his ladylove. PC is expected to shoot till mid-September, so, in between, the anywhere singer is expected to pay her a visit.”

One would assume that they would take things slow as it is a new relationship, however, the two aren’t afraid to take things a step further. From simple baseball and dinner dates, Priyanka accompanied Nick to his cousin’s wedding. The actress met the young Pop singer’s family including older brother, Kevin Jonas who praised her recently during an interview.

Similarly, Nick was Priyanka’s plus one on her latest trip to India. The “Jealous” hitmaker was seen going on several dinner dates with Priyanka and also met her mom, Madhu Chopra. The duo even headed down to Goa for a mini vacation before returning to Mumbai to attend Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement ceremony. The couple then flew to Brazil to as Nick had to perform at the Villamix festival.

The couple has sparked engagement rumours and it has been suggested that Nick proposed to Priyanka in New York. The engagement ceremony is said to take place by July or August.