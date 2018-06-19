Nick Jonas’ heartbroken ex-girlfriend Delta Goodrem said this about his alleged affair with Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s alleged affair is back in the news, thanks to his ex-girlfriend Australian singer Delta Goodrem. Nick and Delta who had been dating for about a year broke up in 2012. If sources are to be believed, Delta had made an attempt to reconcile with the popstar but Nick confessed his feelings for Priyanka Chopra instead.

The rumoured affair of the Quantico star with the singer has been soaring new heights on the internet. From date nights to family weddings, they seem to be enjoying each other’s company. Although fans and followers are happy for the new couple, Delta isn’t, reports Pinkvilla, quoting Woman’s Day magazine.

Delta had plans to make amends when Nick was in Australia to meet his brother Joe. Both met later in Los Angeles, but Delta was apparently “heartbroken” after Nick told her about his status with Priyanka. Delta also went on to mention that she cannot “compete” with Priyanka since she is good friends with Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle.

On the work front Priyanka has wrapped up with Quantico and was recently seen in the movie A Kid Like Jake. She will be back home to film for her upcoming project Bharat. The film will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also stars Salman Khan and Disha Patani.