Nia Sharma trolled for violet lipstick at Halloween bash, troller calls her ‘weirdest person’

Mumbai: Nia Sharma, last year, ranked third among Asia’s sexiest women. She always keeps her fans update with her style statements and sexy pictures on social media. But, this time, she seems to have disappointed her fans with her style.

Recently, the actress geared up for Halloween 2017 and shared her pics on Instagram account. She wore a white shirt with violet lipstick. Her make-up was apparently done by celebrity make-up artist Rishab Khanna for the occasion. She captioned the picture, When someone asks me to go easy on my choice of lip colors💋 #subtlelook 😌 @rishabskhanna

Hey!

I'm just good at stealing edits you guys make This time i'm tagging @rishabskhanna not for makeup but for these clicks.!! Multi-talented you

Just the way you won't like!

“Kitni gandi lag ri hoo,” commented a user. Another said, “Looked like you accidentally swallowed ink pen.” Another comment read, “u r looking the weirdest person. Try to get a look which suits u rather than just copying anyone.” Many others took to social media to throw nasty comments on the actress for putting violet colour on her lips.

Earlier, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has also trolled for the same reason as she wore a purple coloured lipstick at Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

Nia always has unique style statements, but this time fans were not much impressed.