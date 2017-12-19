Newlywed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are back in India, Check out their photos

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are back from honeymoon, and social media can’t stop talking about them. Pictures have the newly-wed couple has gone viral social media. Virat and Anushka just landed today in New Delhi ahead of their wedding reception. After their wedding in Italy, the actor and cricketer have come back to India to finish the rest of the wedding festivities.

Some pictures of Virat and Anushka time with their close family members have gone viral on social media. While Virat is seen wearing a traditional Sherwani, and Anushka looks beautiful in her bright pink suit.

Love 💕💕❤️ #virushka #viratkohli #anushkasharma A post shared by Sara (@virushka_folyf) on Dec 19, 2017 at 4:01am PST

While we didn’t see celebs attend the wedding in Tuscany, Italy, the receptions are going to be glamorous affairs with the who’s who from the world of cricket and entertainment turning up to congratulate the young couple. While their Delhi reception on December 21 is going to be a private affair, their Mumbai reception on December 26 would be star-studded with celebrities from Bollywood and Cricket world coming under one roof to bless the couple.