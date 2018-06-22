Newly weds Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla look stunning at their wedding reception; see pics

Joining the list of 2018 wedding couple’s list, TV actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla tied the knot in the presence of the family and close friends yesterday in Shimla. The wedding was performed as per Himachali and Punjabi traditions as Rubina is from Himachal while Abhinav is a Punjabi. And since then, the social media is overflowing with wedding and reception pictures and videos of the two. Soon after the wedding, a reception also took place in the evening and the newly-weds looked stunning.

Check out the pictures below:

Talking about the wedding, it was a dreamy marriage for the couple. Rubina in her pastel shade lehenga were looking stunning while Abhinav looked like a perfect royal groom. The couple got married in a traditional way by taking pheras around the sacred fire. The couple started dating in 2015 and earlier this year, they announced their marriage.